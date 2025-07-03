5 Shropshire businesses who lodged plans to build, upgrade and expand in June

Each month, the county's two major planning authorities receive thousands of applications from businesses, ranging from minor alterations to shops and pubs all the way up to major retail developments.

Here are some of the major and more noteworthy schemes which have been put forward in June - and are currently under consideration by planning teams at Shropshire Council and Telford & Wrekin Council.

New shop units and 27 flats in Oswestry

A futuristic-looking mixed use scheme to build 27 new apartments and a coffee shop in a historic Shropshire town centre site was lodged with Shropshire Council earlier in June.

Willow Street apartments Oswestry

If it gets the go ahead, the development will see former industrial units demolished to the rear of Grade II listed buildings on Willow Street in Oswestry, while a second floor will be added to refurbished commercial units facing the road.

The 25,000 square foot scheme would see three existing buildings converted into residential accommodation, with a coffee shop planned for the ground-floor shop which faces Willow Street.

The application has been on the drawing board for around three years already, and is complicated by the site's location within the town's historic conservation area.

"As the site would re-use brownfield land within the development boundary of Oswestry it would be considered a highly sustainable form of development," said a statement submitted with the plans.

The full proposals can be viewed online at the council's planning portal under reference 25/01861/FUL.

Wenlock Edge farm shop

Peter Themans and his wife Alison have run the farm shop and butchers at Wenlock Edge Farm at East Wall between Much Wenlock and Church Stretton for the last 20 years.

Tthe scene of a fire at Wenlock Edge Farm Shop, between Much Wenlock and Church Stretton.

But their beloved business was reduced to ash and rubble in just three hours after a huge fire tore through the site in the early hours of Monday, May 19.

"Everything's gone, there's nothing left. To say a bomb has hit is would be an understatement. We're going to have to start from scratch," said Mr Themans, speaking in the aftermath of the fire.

"It's shocking to see the devastation in a short period of time. It was just a three-hour window of our life but it took everything."

Now, less than a month after the devastating blaze, the business has lodged plans to rebuild the shop. The new plans will see the shop rebuilt on the same footprint as the previous building, if approved by Shropshire Council.

The application can be viewed via the planning portal using reference: 25/02298/FUL

Newport Childrensworld nursery relocation plan

The owners of Childrensworld Newport at Mere Park Garden Centre have submitted another application to change the use and move into a vacant retail unit nearby.

Unit 4 at Mere Park Garden Centre, where Childrensworld nursery are hoping to relocate. Photo: Google

Around 10 additional full-time jobs would be created by the scheme, allowing the nursery to accommodate 118 children ranging in age from zero to 11 years old - up from its current capacity of 97.

Initial plans, submitted last year, hoped to use the former Outdoor Focus store to expand their childcare provision - but the scheme was controversially rejected by Telford & Wrekin planners, who decided the creation of an external play area represented "sprawl" development.

Since registering the latest scheme, parents and residents have offered their backing for the proposals, with around 40 people expressing their support for the plans on the council's online portal.

The latest application is available to view on Telford & Wrekin Council's planning portal using reference number TWC/2025/0407.

Cofresco Warehouse extension

A Telford-based food service company had lodged plans to extend its existing warehouse which it says are 'crucial' to the firm's future operations in the town.

Cofresco, which is based on Hortonwood 45 in Telford. The company has announced expansion plans set to create 35 jobs.

Around 35 jobs are set to be created by the scheme, which will see a 44,724 square foot extension to the firm's existing premises built in Hortonwood, Telford, if approved.

In a supporting statement submitted with the proposals the firm hinted that it may be forced to look elsewhere if the application is turned down, with its existing lease due to expire soon.

Documents relating to the application can be viewed online via the local authority's planning portal using reference TWC/2025/0421.

Greenhous showroom Telford

Shropshire car sales firm Greenhous is planning to add a futuristic-looking new showroom for Chinese electric car maker BYD to its existing operation in Trench Lock, Telford.

Greenhous, Trench Lock

The company, which runs 36 dealerships across the country, said the Telford site would become the first BYD showroom in Shropshire when completed.

The scheme will also see a new 4,000 square foot building constructed at the rear of the dealership, set to become a workshop and MOT testing facility linked to the new showroom.

If approved, the existing "underused" Masterfit repair and MOT bays will be converted into the BYD showroom after current inspection pits have been filled in and the existing roller doors have been replaced with a new glass frontage.

The company says the new showroom will then be fitted out to BYD corporate standards including floor tiles, ceiling and wall finishes, offices and furniture.

The application can be viewed on Telford & Wrekin Council's planning portal under reference TWC/2025/0419.