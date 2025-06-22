Car firm Greenhous lodges plans to build futuristic new BYD electric car showroom at Telford base

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

High Ercall-based Greenhous Group announced last month that it was set to open a new showroom for Chinese electric car brand BYD at its showroom in Trench Lock, Telford.

The company, which runs 36 dealerships across the country, said the Telford site would become the first BYD showroom in Shropshire when completed.

A planning application lodged with Telford & Wrekin Council has revealed new details about the plans, which will also see a new 4,000 square foot building constructed at the rear of the dealership, set to become a workshop and MOT testing facility linked to the new showroom.

Under the scheme, the existing "underused" Masterfit repair and MOT bays will be converted into the BYD showroom after current inspection pits have been filled in and the existing roller doors have been replaced with a new glass frontage.

The company says the new showroom will then be fitted out to BYD corporate standards including floor tiles, ceiling and wall finishes, offices and furniture.

The new MOT facility would also include a 'Class 7' MOT testing bay designed to accommodate larger vans and smaller commercial trucks.

Commenting on the launch of the plans last month Ashley Passant, managing director of the Greenhous car and van division, called the addition of BYD to the firm's Telford site a "perfect fit for our vision of the future".

"This is an exciting step that reflects our commitment to embracing forward-thinking mobility solutions," he said.

"The addition of BYD enhances the diversity of our brands and aligns with our sustainability goals and the evolving needs of our customers."

If approved, the development will use the existing access point from Castle Street, with the company stating the proposed development "would not result in the intensification of the use of the site" - or necessitate any increase in staff numbers. No new jobs are likely to be created by the scheme.

The application can be viewed on Telford & Wrekin Council's planning portal under reference TWC/2025/0419.