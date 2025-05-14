County firm Greenhous set to open first BYD car showroom in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Greenhous Group, which operates 36 sites across the UK and has a 35 acre purpose built headquarters in Shropshire, says it plans to build add the manufacturer to its existing dealership in Telford.

The group says the multi-brand franchise in Trench Lock, which is already home to Vauxhall, Citroen, Leapmotor and Peugeot Commercials, will be undergoing refurbishment to integrate BYD into its brand portfolio. From there, customers will be able to browse the models available and book test drives to experience first-hand what BYD has to offer.

“Greenhous Group are thrilled to expand our vehicle offerings once again and introduce BYD to our brand line-up. This is an exciting step that reflects our commitment to embracing forward-thinking mobility solutions," said Ashley Passant, Managing Director of the Greenhous Car and Van division.

"The addition of BYD enhances the diversity of our brands and aligns with our sustainability goals and the evolving needs of our customers. BYD’s reputation for quality, efficiency, and innovation makes it a perfect fit for our vision of the future.”

The new brand launch also ties in with the opening of the new Greenhous Hub "micro-showroom" in Shrewsbury town centre.

The company said its new Shrewsbury premises, based in a former Waitrose building at the top of Pride Hill, will offer a "relaxed and pressure-free environment" where customers can ask questions and explore the new BYD models at their leisure.