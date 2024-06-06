Plan to turn former Waitrose in Shrewsbury town centre into car showroom gets early backing

Applicants Greenhous Group wants to convert a portion of the former Waitrose supermarket building at 27B Pride Hill into a shop front for the company’s electric vehicle sales operation.

The company says the proposal would create one full-time and two part-time jobs at the store.

The scheme would see a large sliding door installed in place of the existing shop front to allow vehicle access for the 87 square metre showroom, and replacement signage for the shop in company colour schemes of green and grey.

On Tuesday, Shrewsbury Town Council’s planning committee raised no objections with the proposal, other than a suggestion to provide a dropped kerb for vehicle movements, which will be decided by county planners at a later date.