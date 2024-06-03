Car showroom planned for Shrewsbury town centre where supermarket was once located

A change of use application has gone in for 27B Pride Hill, the former home of Waitrose.

The rear of the store that also once hosted the town's Post Office and Burger King would become a car showroom if the plans are approved. The front of the former supermarket became a branch of Greggs in 2021.

The application has been submitted on behalf of one of Shropshire's oldest car dealers, the Greenhous Group.

But this car showroom will be a little different than a generic location - as every vehicle promoted at the store would be electric. Additionally, customers won't be able to drive away in any of the vehicles from the store.

Instead, the new premises would be used to offer what Greenhous is calling a "professional, non-pressurised customer experience and make life easier for local consumers to book services".