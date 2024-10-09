Estate agent boss aged just 24 opens in Shropshire town that already boasts the county's youngest barber and funeral director

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Much Wenlock is already home to Shropshire's youngest barber shop owner Harry Bushell, who opened The Unknown Barber in the High Street earlier this year at the age of just 18.

The town is also home to Jack Woodhouse, the UK's youngest qualified male funeral director who is only 22 and works for family firm Northwood & Sons.

Now a new estate agent manager has taken over Stentons Property on the high street, and at 24 is also one of the youngest in the UK.

Rhys Joseph, who is originally from Aberystwyth, took over the estate agency earlier this year – three years after he first became a boss at the age of 21 when he was tasked with running the family business following the sudden death of his mum.

He said: “I was working in Shrewsbury in a bar – I'd been living there for four or five years but I then had to move back to Aberystwyth to take over the family letting agency.

“At first, I did get a bit of push back because of my age. I was just 21 at the time, and it was a bit of a campaign to keep the landlords on the books and to get people to trust us and give us a chance.”

The business, Padarn Property, began to prosper under young Rhys' direction, going from around 90 landlords on their books to more than 140 – with the firm's revenue more than doubling.

The success meant Rhys along with accounts manager Holly Dowell, were soon looking to expand and the pair took over Stentons Property in Much Wenlock in March.

Rhys says he now has big plans for the Shropshire estate agency.

“When we took it over in March, the accounts were not that amazing and the office was looking pretty tired,” he said. “So we have spent the last few months rebranding and refurbishing the office. We've kept the name but given it a whole new look.

“Now that it is sorted, we are looking to grow the HMO and student let side of the business, which we have done quite well at in the past, so we are going to see if we can grow those sales.

“Much Wenlock is a really nice town and people have started to come in say hello and we've has some great comments and some nice words. The existing landlords and vendors also seem very happy with us and are excited to be on board with a young, new business.”

He said the firm is holding an official opening offering , tea, cakes and Prosecco on October 26 where they hope to meet some new prospective landlords and vendors, along with other members of the community.

Stentons Property is on 58 High Street, Much Wenlock and their website is available at stentonsproperty.co.uk