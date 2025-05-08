White smoke from Sistine Chapel confirms new Pope elected

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A new Pope has been elected with white smoke rising from the Sistine Chapel confirming the news to the world.

The pontiff is the 267th Pope, becoming the religious leader of Catholics across the globe and someone believed to be called to be the successor to St Peter, who was the first.

Shortly after 5pm UK time on Thursday, crowds in St Peter’s Square bore witness to history as white smoke billowed into the air from a specially-erected chimney at the chapel, in the age-old tradition.

Onlookers erupted into cheers and applause as bells tolled to confirm the news.

Some 133 cardinals entered the chapel on Wednesday afternoon, with the secret conclave meeting getting under way behind closed doors shortly before 5pm UK time, as the group were cut off from all communications with the outside world.

The chimney of the Sistine Chapel had been closely watched for smoke (Andrew Medichini/AP)

The timing means it took cardinals only around 24 hours to elect their new leader.

Each of the electors, mostly dressed in distinctive bright red vestments, had taken an oath pledging secrecy ahead of the process of casting anonymous ballots for their chosen name.

At a special mass ahead of the conclave, cardinals were reminded of the “choice of exceptional importance” they must make.

Three UK cardinals took part in conclave – Cardinal Vincent Nichols, Cardinal Timothy Radcliffe and Rome-based Cardinal Arthur Roche.

Cardinal Vincent Nichols was among those who took part in the secret conclave meeting (James Manning/PA)

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, who is Irish-born, is seen as an American cardinal having ministered mainly in the US.

Cardinal Nichols had called on people to pray for himself and other cardinals as they embarked on the secret voting process, adding that he felt “quite intimidated” knowing the world was watching to see who they would choose.

The voting cardinals – those aged under 80 who were the only ones eligible to cast a ballot – were urged to “invoke the help of the Holy Spirit” to help them elect a pope “whom the Church and humanity need at this difficult and complex turning point in history”.

In the mass in St Peter’s Basilica ahead of conclave, Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re said the pontiff would need to be a person who can “awaken the consciences of all and the moral and spiritual energies in today’s society, characterised by great technological progress but which tends to forget God”.

Once a new Pope accepts his election, it is usual that he would appear fairly quickly thereafter on the front balcony of St Peter’s Basilica which overlooks St Peter’s Square.

An announcement in Latin of “Habemus Papam” – meaning “we have a Pope” is made alongside the new pontiff’s appearance.

Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re celebrated a final mass with cardinals inside St Peter’s Basilica before the conclave (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

This conclave was thought to be one of the most diverse of any meeting of cardinals before, representing some 70 countries and hailing from places like Mongolia, Sweden and Tonga which had not had a cardinal before.

Pope Francis had appointed some 108 of the 133 cardinals who took part in the conclave to choose his successor.

Pope Francis was dubbed the people’s pope (Jeff Moore/PA)

Francis was vocal on politics, speaking out against war and climate change, as he urged more focus on the poor and downtrodden of the world.

His funeral last month drew hundreds of thousands of mourners, including world leaders such as US president Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Such was Francis’s popularity, he was dubbed by many to have been “the people’s pope”.