'Being 18 and your own boss is just incredible' Shropshire's youngest barbershop owner hails early success

Harry Bushell, aged just 18, opened the Unknown Barber in Much Wenlock on July 6, which is thought to be the first barbershop to begin operating in the town centre for decades.

“It has been incredible,” said Harry. “We are getting a steady stream of customers who are loving having a barber in the town centre again.

“We had a customer come in last week who said he must be 50 years when there was a last a permanent barber shop in the town, so everyone seems really happy we are here.

““We are also getting a lot of repeat custom now too. The Deputy Mayor of Much Wenlock Dan Thomas was one of our first customers and he has been back in.

Harry Bushell taking on deputy Mayor Dan Thomas's locks

We are also getting customers from the village around Much Wenlock, but it is very much a local shop. The customers are also loving the booking system we use as it means they can come straight in and get a hair cut without any waiting around.”

Harry who trained as a barber at the Quarters Academy in Birmingham before becoming a mobile hairdresser and then opening the shop in Sheinton Street.

Harry Bushell with Deputy Mayor of Much Wenlock Dan Thomas and co-barber Charlie Griffiths at their opening last month

“I probably am the youngest barber running a shop in Shropshire but being 18 and your own boss is just incredible. While other people my age drag themselves out of bed in the morning not wanting to go to work, I can't wait to get started in the morning and make some money.”

The Unknown Barber is open in Much Wenlock's six days a week, 10am till 4pm.