Local charity, The Friendly Bus, receives funding from Wenlock Forester Trust to buy a new minibus!

Having operated for over 20 years, the charity supports anyone with disabilities, terminal illness or mobility problems in Broseley, Much Wenlock and surrounding areas. Trustees from the Wenlock Forester Trust in Much Wenlock heard about the campaign which aligned with their values.

Trustee, Lady Forester said “The Wenlock Forester Trust is delighted to make this substantial grant to The Friendly Bus whose excellent charitable work aligns with the Objectives of our charity. A sizable local legacy, for which we are most grateful, has enabled the Trust to make a larger than normal grant and we wish them every success for the future”.

The Friendly Bus CEO Marie Monk-Hawksworth and Chair Alison Richards receiving the cheque from The Wenlock Forester Trust Lydia Forester and Mark Laws

With help from their wonderful volunteers, the Friendly Bus complete over 1,600 journeys in their minibuses each year from shopping trips, journeys to clubs or social trips; and almost 4,000 journeys to mostly medical appointments in volunteers’ own vehicles.

Marie Monk-Hawksworth, CEO of the small community transport charity said “We are extremely grateful for the Trust’s support and funding. This replacement minibus enables us to reliably continue to reduce loneliness, isolation and help our members retain their independence. The friendships and laughter you hear on our minibuses is wonderful and we make a massive difference to our members’ lives – many of whom would otherwise not see anyone all week.”

The charity’s fundraising campaign continues with their next event “Music from the movies” by Wellington Brass Band, which will be held at All Saints Church, Broseley on 27 June 2025. More details about the event, their campaign and the charity can be found at friendlybus.co.uk.