Mum's the word at Much Wenlock

Staff at Wheatlands arranged a flower arranging and Prosecco event for residents, family and friends.

General Manager, Lea-Ann Littler said: “We’ve all had a really lovely day. It has been so good to see family members who were able to visit in person and to have video calls with those who are further away. Our residents enjoyed a fantastic lunch and then a delicious afternoon tea prepared by our brilliant chefs. Days like these are so special.”

Barbara Grey a resident at Wheatlands , commented: “We have been so spoiled today, the staff always go to great lengths to make sure days like this are so special. It was wonderful to see my family and to be able to spend some quality time together plus we all had a fabulous afternoon tea, I absolutely loved it.”

