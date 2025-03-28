Close encounters of the furry kind - care home residents visited by therapy pets

The home was visited by guinea pigs, Lola and Lily who caused a great deal of excitement. All of the residents enjoyed the visit, they petted and fed the animals who seemed to appreciate meeting their new friends.

Hoppy Guinea Pig says: “The animals have had a wonderful morning! I don’t think they have ever had so much attention! It was lovely to see the residents getting so much pleasure from the visit, I think it is fair to say Lola and Lily have a new fan club!”