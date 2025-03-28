Close encounters of the furry kind - care home residents visited by therapy pets
Staff and residents at Barchester’s Wheatlands care home in Much Wenlock were treated to a visit from some beautiful therapy pets. Animals have a wonderful calming effect and the residents love to stroke them, talk to them and play with them.
The home was visited by guinea pigs, Lola and Lily who caused a great deal of excitement. All of the residents enjoyed the visit, they petted and fed the animals who seemed to appreciate meeting their new friends.
Hoppy Guinea Pig says: “The animals have had a wonderful morning! I don’t think they have ever had so much attention! It was lovely to see the residents getting so much pleasure from the visit, I think it is fair to say Lola and Lily have a new fan club!”
General Manager, Lea-Anne Littler, said: “All our residents are fascinated by animals so we were delighted that Lola and Lily were able to visit. It was brilliant to be able to ask Lisa questions about working with the animals and what it is like to look after them. We loved hearing all about their different personalities.”