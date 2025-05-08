'He's a f****** idiot' - Murder accused wife told police while paramedics worked to save husband

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Stafford Crown Court, which is hosting the trial of murder-accused Amy Pugh, was shown body worn footage from police who attended her property after she had called emergency services.

Pugh, 34, from Stafford Road, Wolverhampton, is accused of murdering her husband, Kyle Pugh, in Newport in 2022.

She denies the charge.

Mr Pugh, who was 30, died at hospital on March 23, 2022, after suffering neck compression injuries the evening before at his wife’s then home on Aston Drive, Newport.

He had also suffered a fractured nose and eye socket.

Kyle Pugh (West Mercia Police/PA)

The prosecution alleges Pugh was responsible for causing the injuries and took 20 minutes before calling the emergency services - ringing her father before calling for an ambulance.