Boy, 16, arrested after 13-year-old girl raped in Telford Town Park

A 13-year-old girl was raped in Telford Town Park at around 7pm on Tuesday (May 6), West Mercia Police said. Officers said the incident happened in a wooded area near the park's visitor centre.

Police have since arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of rape. He remains in police custody.

A boy has been arrested after a 13-year-old girl was raped in a Telford park. Photo: Steve Leath

Detective Inspector Craig Newey from Telford CID said: “Our specially trained officers continue to support the victim and her parents as our investigation progresses.

“Yesterday we arrested a teenage boy on suspicion of rape. He remains in police custody as our enquiries continue, but we are content we are not looking to identify any further suspects.

“We’d like to thank everyone who shared our appeal. We understand how concerning incidents of this nature are and will always take reports as such very seriously, and act accordingly.”