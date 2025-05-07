Urgent appeal after 13-year-old girl raped by teenage boy in Telford park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The rape happened in the woodland near the Visitor Centre in Telford Town Park at around 7pm yesterday (Tuesday, May 6).

Police are now asking the public for any information or witnesses to the crime to come forward.

The teenage boy has been described as white, around 15 to 18 years old with an average build. He is said to be clean shaven with short dark hair.

West Mercia Police are appealing for information after a 13-year-old was raped in Telford.

When the incident happened, he was wearing a hooded black puffer coat, a grey zip-up hoodie and matching joggers and black trainers with white soles.

It is thought he was seen in McDonalds in Telford shortly before the rape.

Detective Inspector Paul Drury from Telford CID said: “We understand how worrying this incident will be for the local community, and I want to reassure residents that we are doing all we can to identify the person responsible.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident or was in McDonalds in Telford from 6pm to 6.30pm.

“If you think you saw someone matching the description, please get in contact with us.

“Officers will continue to be in the local area as our enquiries continue. If you have any concerns or information which you think could help, speak to an officer.

“The victim and her parents are being supported by specially trained officers and are being kept informed as the investigation progresses.”

Anyone with any information should call 01952 214687, no matter how insignificant they think it might be.

Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.