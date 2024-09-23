Meet the UK's youngest qualified funeral director who works in Much Wenlock

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Jack Woodhouse joined the family firm of undertakers, Northwood and Sons, in Much Wenlock, just over three years ago, but he said he had not originally planned to follow in mum Karen and dad Andrew's footsteps.

Jack Woodhouse, aged 22, now a qualified funeral director

“I sort of fell into it,” said the former Charlton School pupil. “I didn't have plans to join the family business, at least not this soon, but I wasn't enjoying where I was working at the time.

“It was difficult to begin with as I experienced a little of what I suppose you could call discrimination due to my age. Obviously, people want someone who knows what they are doing so it was difficult to get beyond that and always having people ask for my dad.