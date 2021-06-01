Town's youngest mayor re-elected

Much Wenlock Mayor, Councillor Dan Thomas.

Councillor Dan Thomas said it was an “honour” to be charged with guiding Much Wenlock Town Council and wider community out of the pandemic.

He made history last year when, aged 28, he became the youngest person ever to hold the office – as well as the first mayor elected at a virtual meeting.

This time around, however, he got to give his acceptance speech in person at the council’s first face-to-face meeting since before the pandemic.

Councillor Thomas said: “Firstly, I’d like to extend congratulations to our new town councillors who have come through a tough election with a high turnout, one that was much higher than across the county.

“Serving on a town council can be at times a thankless task but giving up your own time is a noble thing to do and I’m pleased to see so many people want to do it, forcing a contested election.

“I am proud and honoured to again be elected mayor of Much Wenlock, the town in which I was born in, grew up in and which I love.

“My fellow councillors have granted me the great privilege and responsibility of leading this historic town council for the next 12 months, and I express my sincere appreciation for you placing your trust in me.

“I know it is going to be difficult trying to balance my work, home life and town council commitments, but with the support from my colleagues, my family, and particularly my wife Sara, we will make it through the next 12 months with smiles on our faces.

“Much Wenlock will continue on its journey to build a better future for all concerned.

“It truly an honour to serve this wonderful community as the mayor of Much Wenlock Town Council and I look forward to the challenge.”

In the local elections earlier this month, Much Wenlock saw one of the biggest shake-ups across the county as just six serving town councillors stood for re-election against nine new candidates, with 11 seats available. Five returning members, including Councillor Thomas, and eight newcomers were elected.