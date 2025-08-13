From peaks to purpose: Emma's 108-county challenge unites UK communities in hope and action

Emma’s challenge, documented under the name The Wilderness Wanderer, became far more than a physical journey. Alongside breathtaking views, muddy boots, and unpredictable weather, Emma raised a combined total of £5000 and awareness for Tommy’s, a charity dedicated to funding research into miscarriage, stillbirth and premature birth. Her JustGiving campaign captured the imagination of thousands, raising vital funds and offering hope to countless families across the UK.

The 108 UK County Challenge galvanized communities - from the rugged coasts of Cornwall to the peaks of the Scottish Highlands. Locals cheered her on, showing warmth and hospitality, and fellow hikers joined segments of the trail in solidarity, even sharing their own brave stories of baby loss and miscarriage. For Shropshire residents, seeing one of their own champion this effort has ignited pride and inspired conversation about inclusivity, well-being, and the healing power of nature.

Emma’s impact echoes far beyond her footsteps. As a Primary Teacher based at Much Wenlock Primary School, she’s now integrating the challenge’s lessons into curriculum planning - bridging geography, literacy, and science with lived experience. Her celebration of diverse landscapes and voices is setting a new precedent for holistic learning, inclusive storytelling, and curriculum innovation.

Emma has successfully summited all 108 UK county summits for the baby charity Tommys.

“This journey was never just mine,” Emma shared. “It belongs to every child who’s learning to navigate their world, every parent seeking answers, and every classroom where curiosity and compassion still thrive.”

"I will be forever grateful to those who supported me throughout my journey across the United Kingdom. Also, to those willing to walk alongside me sharing their own experiences of baby loss," Emma explained. "I hoped to change the narrative surrounding miscarriage, and although my daughter did not manage to take her first breath, she has made a positive impact on myself and those around me."

With the hiking completed, Emma is in the process of writing a hiking guidebook to the UK's county summits, so others can follow and complete their own adventure amidst the county summits. It is due for publication in Spring 2027 and featured on bookshelves worldwide. Emma’s journey proves that one woman, one pair of boots, and one brilliant idea can inspire a nation. Follow her journey on Instagram under the handle @the_wilderness_wanderer or you can donate to her Just Giving page: justgiving.com/fundraising/emma-everyukcountypeakchallenge?

Midlothian, a calm track leading down from its county summit - Blackhope Scar in the Moorfoot hills.

Mourne Mountains, Northern Ireland.

On the edge of the Arctic Circle, summiting Ronas Hill, Shetlands, Northern Isles.

On top of Orkney, Northern Isles.

Looking down towards Glen Nevis, Highlands, before the last push to the final summit of Ben Nevis.

Emma and her pink jacket have become a symbol of resilience in the face of adversity.