Emergency crews called to steep road near Much Wenlock after vehicle's clutch burns out
Firefighters were called to a steep road near Much Wenlock after a vehicle's clutch had burnt-out.
By Luke Powell
Published
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call shortly before 3pm reporting the incident on Harley Hill.
One fire crew was sent from Much Wenlock to the scene.
Reports from the fire service said the incident involved a vehicle with a burnt-out clutch.
The vehicle was made safe by firefighters and recovered.