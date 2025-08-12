Shropshire Star
Emergency crews called to steep road near Much Wenlock after vehicle's clutch burns out

Firefighters were called to a steep road near Much Wenlock after a vehicle's clutch had burnt-out.

By Luke Powell
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call shortly before 3pm reporting the incident on Harley Hill.

One fire crew was sent from Much Wenlock to the scene.

Reports from the fire service said the incident involved a vehicle with a burnt-out clutch. 

The vehicle was made safe by firefighters and recovered. 

