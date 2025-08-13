Much Wenlock bellringers to mark VJ Day in historic tradition

The ringers will also be remembering Graham Heywood the son of Col. And Mrs. Gerald Heywood who lived at The Grange in Stretton Road Much Wenlock. Graham was a meteorologist and in 1932 joined the Royal Observatory, Hong Kong. In 1942 his wife and two young daughters sailed back to England and went to live at The Grange. Graham was captured by Japanese soldiers and imprisoned in Sham Shui Po. He remained a prisoner until 18 August 1945. He sailed for home in September 1945.

The old clock of 1706 at the church had become unreliable and In thanksgiving for their son’s safe return Col and Mrs. Heywood gave a new clock which is the one we hear today striking the hours in the town.