The best-performing Shropshire colleges and sixth forms ranked for A-Level performance based on 2024 results

Thousands of students across the county will be filled with nerves ahead of Thursday (August 14) as they wait to find out whether they have achieved the A-Level grades that they hoped for.

For many, it could mean the acceptance into their chosen university, the beginning of an apprenticeship or the start of a career, while others may opt for a gap year or alternative options.

Ahead of this, we have ranked post-16 education centres in Shropshire on the average results from last year's exams - the average grade and points score.

The figures released on the Government website reveal the average grade and points that students achieved per A-Level entry.

A points value is given to all qualifications. The number of points a qualification is worth is based on the 'challenge and size'.

A maximum of 60 points are available for a grade A* at A-Level.

Below are all of the colleges and sixth forms in Shropshire that were included in the data, ranked by the average result - grade and point score.

The average grade for sites within the Shropshire Council local authority area was a C, and the average point score per A-Level for students was 32.44.

Meanwhile, the average grade for sites within Telford and Wrekin was a B and the average point score per A-Level for students also fared better (35.51).

1. Concord College

Concord College, near Shrewsbury

Concord College near Shrewsbury ranked highest and best in the data, in consecutive years, with an average grade of an A for students, and an average of 50.75 points scored per student.

The college had 158 students enter an A-Level exam, and 46.48 per cent of students achieved A-Levels of A*, A, B or higher (including at least two 'facilitating' subjects - biology, chemistry, physics, mathematics, further mathematics, geography, history, English literature and classical or modern languages).

2. Newport Girls' High School Academy

Newport Girls’ High School received the highest Progress 8 score in Telford & Wrekin. Picture: Google Maps

Newport Girls' High School ranked second-best with an average grade of a B for students and an average of 44.15 points scored per student.

3. Shrewsbury School

Shrewsbury School

Shrewsbury School sealed the final spot on the podium, ranking third-best with an average grade of a B for students and an average of 42.21 points scored per student.

4. Moreton Hall School

Moreton Hall School. Photo: Moreton Hall

In fourth, Moreton Hall School in Oswestry had an average grade of a B for students and an average of 41.82 points scored per student.

5. Haberdashers' Adams

Haberdashers' Adams Grammar School, Newport

Haberdashers’ Adams in Newport ranked fifth with an average grade of a B for students and an average of 41.32 points scored per student.

6. Shrewsbury High School

Shrewsbury High School

Sixth-best was Shrewsbury High School who had an average grade of a B for students and an average of 41.23 points scored per student.

7. Thomas Telford School

Thomas Telford School

Thomas Telford School in Telford was seventh with an average grade of a B for students and an average of 37.97 points scored per student.

8. Adcote School for Girls

Adcote School for Girls

In eighth, Adcote School for Girls near Shrewsbury had an average grade of a B for students and an average of 36.12 points scored per student.

9. Wrekin College

Wrekin College

Wrekin College in Wellington claimed ninth place with an average grade of a B for students and an average of 35.7 points scored per student.

10. Oswestry School

Oswestry School. Photo: Oswestry School/Google

Oswestry School completed the top 10 with an average grade of a B for students and an average of 35.07 points scored per student.

11. Bedstone College

Bedstone College

Bedstone College near Bucknell, in south Shropshire, was close behind in 11th with an average grade of a C for students and an average of 34.92 points scored per student.

12. Madeley Academy

Madeley Academy

Madeley Academy in Telford ranked 12th best with an average grade of a C for students and an average of 34.69 points scored per student.

13. The Marches School

The Marches School in Oswestry

Just behind in 13th, by the slimmest of margins, The Marches School in Oswestry had an average grade of a C for students and an average of 34.68 points scored per student.

14. Shrewsbury Colleges Group

Shrewsbury Colleges Group

Shrewsbury Colleges Group ranked 14th with an average grade of a C for students and an average of 33.47 points scored per student.

15. Idsall School

Idsall School in Shifnal

In 15th was Idsall School in Shifnal with an average grade of a C for students and an average of 32.51 points scored per student.

16. Ellesmere College

Ellesmere College

Ellesmere College was 16th best with an average grade of a C for students and an average of 31.17 points scored per student.

17. Holy Trinity Academy

Holy Trinity Academy School

Holy Trinity Academy in Telford ranked 17th with an average grade of a C for students and an average of 30 points scored per student.

18. William Brookes School

William Brookes School in Much Wenlock

In 18th, William Brookes School in Much Wenlock had an average grade of a C for students and an average of 29.88 points scored per student.

19. The Thomas Adams School

Thomas Adams School in Wem

The Thomas Adams School in Wem ranked 19th with an average grade of a C for students and an average of 29.74 points scored per student.

20. Haberdashers' Abraham Darby

Haberdashers' Abraham Darby

Haberdashers' Abraham Darby in Telford was 20th with an average grade of a C for students and an average of 27.59 points scored per student.

21. Oldbury Wells School

Oldbury Wells School. Pic: Google Street View

In 21st, Oldbury Wells School in Bridgnorth had an average grade of a C for students and an average of 25.18 points scored per student.

22. Sir John Talbot’s School

Sir John Talbot's School and Sixth Form. Photo: Google.

Sir John Talbot's School in Whitchurch ranked 22nd with an average grade of a D for students and an average of 24.64 points scored per student.

23. Telford College

Telford College

Telford College in Wellington ranked 23rd with an average grade of a D for students and an average of 21.16 points scored per student.

24. The Grove School

The Grove School in Market Drayton. Photo: Google.

In 24th, The Grove School in Market Drayton had an average grade of a D for students and an average of 20.28 points scored per student.