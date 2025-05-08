Kington business with links to rock band Queen to closes doors, blaming 'catastrophic government decisions'

Penrhos Court and home of recently refurbished The Pythons Arms pub, The Cattle Shed Café, and The Threshing Barn holidays cottages announced their closure via their Facebook page.

Owners Mark, Laura and Dillan said in their announcement that The Cattle Shed and Python's Arms will close on the evening of June 1, with the cottages closing the following morning once the last guests have departed.

They said it’s been over nine years since their adventure began and they have experienced highs and lows including the pandemic but they have continued to grow and expand.

“The reception and support we've received from our guests has been truly humbling and it's been a regular concern that car parking for around 40 vehicles just wasn't enough!

“All three aspects of the business are now award winning and with the holiday cottages being described as "World Class" in reviews, we really couldn't be more proud.”

In the post, they added: “It's no secret that the British hospitality industry is struggling with the catastrophic decisions taken by both the past and present governments pushing more and more venues to the wall.

“Sadly, Penrhos isn't immune to skyrocketing overheads, and try as we might, the figures just don't stack up anymore.

“Penrhos Court is no longer a viable business and with the government's refusal to deviate from their present course nothing will change in our favour.

“Therefore regrettably, we will be permanently closing the doors of the Cattle Shed and Python's Arms on the evening of June 1st and the following morning for the cottages once the last guests have departed.

“We would like to offer our heartfelt thanks to all our guests and customers, many of whom have become great friends over the years and above all to our wonderful, fabulous, brilliant staff, many of whom have now become family.

“Nothing can take away from what you've achieved here and you should all be hugely proud.”

They announced that they have an exciting new project lined up not far away.

Customers shared their sadness, with one person saying it was a ‘devastating loss to the community.’ Others thanked the staff for all of their hard work.

Penrhos Court has previously welcomed members of Queen, where the band rehearsed Bohemian Rhapsody, as well as Led Zeppelin, plus Mike Oldfield and Terry Jones of Monty Python fame. Terry Jones set up a microbrewery in the former cattle byre.

Mark and Laura bought the site in 2016, and live onsite.