Funding secured for Brecon town centre improvements

Powys County Council has secured further Welsh Government funding, following the recent community engagement exercise.

Feedback gathered during the recent workshops and consultation is being used to finalise the plans which will be made available for viewing as soon as they are prepared.

Committed to improving facilities for residents, businesses, and visitors, the plans focus on prioritising the pedestrian experience, improving connections and biodiversity, and creating safe, accessible public areas that enhance the unique qualities of the town along the length of the High Street, including High Street Superior, High Street Inferior, and the Bulwark.

It is anticipated work may be begin in early 2026.

“It was encouraging to receive some really constructive feedback during our recent online consultation and the drop-in sessions at Y Gaer,” said Councillor Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys.

“Confirmation of the Welsh Government funding means we can now take the views of the individuals and stakeholders into account, and finalise plans for this ambitious project, which seeks to revitalise Brecon town centre, making it a more accessible and attractive space, thereby benefiting the local economy.

“Once complete, the final plans will be shared with the community before work begins in 2026.”

In addition to these plans, grant funding has previously been provided to local businesses to improve properties within the town centre.

Both the Transforming Towns initiative and the plans to improve the town centre environment are designed to stimulate economic growth in the region.

This Welsh Government funding and town centre improvement plans are in addition to the Brecon Place Plan recently out for consultation with Brecon Town Council. Both the town centre improvement plans and the place plan will complement each other, with stakeholders of both given the opportunity to feed into future proposals.