Vauxhall reveals performance-focused Mokka GSE

Vauxhall has revealed a performance-focused version of the Mokka SUV with the ‘GSE’.

The Mokka GSE is one of the first hot electric models from Vauxhall, continuing on from its ‘OMG GSE!’ campaign.

Under the bonnet, the car features a 54kWh battery pack with an electric motor that develops 276bhp and 345Nm of torque, while 0-60mph takes 5.7 seconds and the car will reach a top speed of 124mph.

The car has been lowered by 10mm. (Vauxhall)

To improve cornering, the Mokka GSE comes fitted with a limited-slip differential and double hydraulic shock absorbers to improve ride comfort.

The exterior features 20-inch alloy wheels, yellow four-piston GSE brake callipers, yellow and black GSE lettering on the front and side profiles, and the car sits 10mm lower compared to the standard Mokka.

Inside, there are Alcantara door cards and sports seats. (Vauxhall)

Inside, there are Alcantara door cards and sport seats with integrated head rests, yellow stitching, a flat top and bottom steering wheel and aluminium pedals.

Steve Catlin, Vauxhall’s managing director, said: “The new Mokka GSE brings motorsport energy to the streets. Using years of pioneering electric motorsport experience, we have put our best engineering, power and handling into a car made for daily thrills.”

Pricing and further details will be revealed nearer the car’s on-sale date later this year.