Mercedes takes the next step in luxury with the Maybach S-Class

Mercedes is taking the luxury limousine sector to the next level with the new Maybach S-Class.

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is the pinnacle of the firm’s luxury premium saloon, with the latest model featuring technology updates, revised styling and a range of powertrains.

The Maybach S-Class boasts an illuminated front grille with double-star-shaped headlights, surrounded with Rose Gold accents, while there is the option of 20-inch polished forged wheels and 21-inch wheels with a golden finish.

It features Mercedes’ ‘MBUX Superscreen’ technology. (Mercedes)

It’s the interior where most of the changes have been made with rear-seat occupants benefitting from dual 13.1-inch rear entertainment screens. In the front, the car gains Mercedes’ latest ‘MBUX Superscreen’ infotainment system, featuring a 14.4-inch central infotainment system, a 12.2-inch passenger display and a 14.4-inch digital instrument cluster which can rise at an angle to give a 3D-effect.

Rear-seat occupants can enjoy watching movies on the dual 13.1-inch screens. (Mercedes)

There will be a choice of three powertrains with the entry-level ‘S 580’ equipped with a 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine that uses mild-hybrid technology and develops 553bhp and 750Nm of torque. There’s also a plug-in hybrid setup, boasting a new six-cylinder petrol engine with a 22kWh battery pack that can manage a claimed 60 miles on electric power.

The flagship ‘S 680’ features a 6.0-litre V12 that produces 621bhp and 900Nm of torque, while 60mph comes round in 3.8 seconds.

Prices have not been revealed at this stage and further details on the car will be announced in due course.