First Drive: Can the updated Vauxhall Astra sweep fresh life into an old favourite?

What is it?

The redesigned logo is now illuminated





Now in its eighth generation, Vauxhall has decided the time is right for a little bit of an upgrade and the car has been given some subtle upgrades to the car that was initially launched back in 2021. The changes are certainly welcome but are they enough to see off competition from the likes of the VW Golf, Peugeot 308 and Skoda Octavia? To find out, we’ve been to Split in Croatia to put it through its paces.

What’s new?

The hatchback layout brings a good level of practicality





On the outside, fresh touches include a new illuminated badge and cutting-edge front lights, while the interior also gets a makeover with upgraded materials and improved seating comfort. Electric versions of the car also benefit from a larger battery and extended range, compared to the old car, while hybrid options have also been refined with an eye on performance.

What’s under the bonnet?

The Astra is a household name in the UK





Elsewhere, the standard hybrid pairs a compact electric motor with a 1.2-litre engine to produce 143 bhp, while a regular 1.2-litre petrol engine will be available with either manual or automatic gearboxes later in the year. Impressively, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric models are all priced at the same level, kicking off at £29,995, representing huge savings on electrified models when compared to the old Astra.

What’s it like to drive?

The Astra is a well-known car in the UK





In full electric mode, the PHEV version we drove was as good as most EVs in this class – something that cannot be said for all plug-in hybrids. In this setup, the Astra offers genuinely spritely acceleration up to about 60 mph, remaining smooth and comfortable throughout. The downside comes when you switch back to petrol power, especially in sport mode, which removes all the comfort, without offering much by way of improved performance.

In this mode, putting your foot down is met with a lot of strained engine noise but not a lot of acceleration. The gearbox is pretty terrible too, changing up and down far too early for the bendy coastal roads we were driving on. While the car does have paddles which allow you to make changes manually, the system continues to step in and change before you are ready, making it a real challenge to enjoy the experience of driving.

How does it look?

The Astra is available with a variety of powertrain options





Up front, there is a completely redesigned fascia, with an illuminated Griffin logo at its heart, while chrome trim has been done away with for a smoother, more sophisticated look. An upgraded colour also brings a bit more choice to the model, but otherwise, it is largely a case of ‘as you were’ on the looks front.

What’s it like inside?

The screen design surrounds the driver





While this is all excellent, some of the car’s old ways are still on show in the back, where cost-cutting feels more obvious. Rear passengers get harder, cheaper-feeling plastics on the doors and lower surfaces, which – while not unusual for a car in this class – does feel pretty disappointing compared to the front.

What’s the spec like?

The infotainment incorporates many features





Moving up the range, ‘GS’ and ‘Ultimate’ editions bring many premium touches, including larger 18-inch alloy wheels, a reversing camera and upgraded displays. Top spec cars even get Vauxhall’s new Intelli-Lux HD headlights, which adapt to the road ahead.

Verdict

The latest Astra certainly represents an upgrade on the old car but we’re still not sure it’s quite enough to compete with the VW Golf, which just feels like a more well-rounded car. Having said that, the Vauxhall certainly has a lot to offer – not least those competitive prices – which means it is still worth considering if you are after something practical, comfortable and dependable for everyday family use.