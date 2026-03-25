Chery Tiggo 4 goes on sale priced at £19,995

Chery has announced that the Tiggo 4 hybrid crossover has gone on sale with prices starting at £19,995.

Chery is one of China’s largest car makers, owning several European brands such as Volvo, Polestar, Lotus and LEVC, the makers of London’s Black Cabs.

The Tiggo 4 is the firm’s latest entry into the B-segment crossover market and is available in two trims.

There are two trim levels to choose from. (Chery)

The entry-level Aspire features fabric upholstery, heated door mirrors, a reversing camera and electric windows. The top-spec Summit is priced at £21,995 and brings eco-leather seats, a 360-degree camera, an electrically adjustable driver’s seat and rear privacy glass.

Powering the car is Chery’s new ‘Super Hybrid System’, using a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with an electric motor to produce 201bhp and 310Nm of torque.

All models come with dual 12.3-inch screens, which include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while the Summit specification also gains a cooled wireless smartphone charger.

The Tiggo 4 is Chery’s smallest model. (Chery)

Chery has not announced the car’s boot capacity with the rear seats in place, though it says that cargo volume stands at 1,155 litres with the rear bench pushed forward.

All Tiggo 4’s come with Chery’s seven-year or 100,000-mile warranty and eight-year or 100,000-mile battery warranty.

Orders are open now with deliveries expected to commence later this year.