The EX30 Cargo is Volvo’s first commercial vehicle

Volvo is entering the world of commercial vehicles with the launch of the EX30 Cargo.

The EX30 Cargo is a car-derived van based on the standard electric SUV but boosted with lots of practical storage features.

The rear seats have been replaced with a flat floor and an access panel to the lower floor, which provides a boot capacity of up to 1,000 litres. There is also a bulkhead separating the cabin from the cargo area, while the overall vehicle has a payload of up to 390kg.

It provides 1,000 litres of cargo space. (Volvo)

Exterior changes include longer rear doors – to give better access – an internal work light and metal-plated rear windows.

There will be two trim levels: Core and Plus, while a rugged ‘Cross Country’ variant will also be available. Standard equipment includes LED headlight, a Harman Kardon premium audio system, heated front seats and steering wheel, 19-inch alloy wheels and a two-tone paint scheme.

Underneath, there will be three powertrains, including a new entry-level ‘P3 Extended Range’ variant with a claimed range of up to 300 miles, though Volvo has not revealed technical details at this stage.

Other powertrains include the ‘P5 Extended Range’, utilising a 69kWh battery pack with an electric motor to produce 268bhp and can travel a claimed 295 miles. Plus, the top-of-the-line ‘P8’ model comes with dual electric motors to make all-wheel drive, 422bhp and can manage a claimed 280 miles between trips to the plug.

The EX30 Cargo is available to order now with prices starting at £36,010. Deliveries will commence later this year.