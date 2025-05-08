Telford & Wrekin Council bags extra £1.9 million in government funding for business support schemes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The local authority says it has secured an additional £1.9 million from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), which it says will allow it to extend its programme of business and community support for a further 12 months.

Grant schemes delivered by the council through its Invest Telford business support team have already allocated £1.5 million to 268 local schemes, including innovation, exports, purchase of equipment or other support and green energy improvements in businesses.

The scheme celebrated a milestone figure in December, after it announced that £1m had already been invested into business projects in the borough through the programme.

The fund has also enabled community-focused initiatives and skills programmes, including support for youth activities, and the launch of The Quad at Station Quarter, a new learning and skills hub at the heart of Telford.

Now, the authority says its Thrive Telford grant programme will continue into 2026 after securing the extra funding.

“This additional funding means we can continue to build on the positive momentum created over the past two years," said Councillor Ollie Vickers, Telford & Wrekin Council Cabinet Member for The Economy.

"The UKSPF programme has delivered for our businesses and communities, and this extension gives us the opportunity to go even further.”

This brings the total UKSPF investment in the borough to £7.75m funding that is helping to boost business growth, support new skills, and deliver projects that benefit communities right across Telford and Wrekin.

"The latest funding will allow the council to shape a refreshed programme for delivery through to March 2026," said a council spokesperson.

"Plans will continue to focus on business growth, skills, and inclusive economic development with further details to be announced in the coming months."