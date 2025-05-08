Man taken to hospital after motorbike and car collide on North Shropshire 'A' road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Emergency Services were called to a road traffic collision on the A53 near Market Drayton shortly before 3pm.

One fire crew was sent from Whitchurch Fire Station to the scene. Paramedics and police teams also attended.

Crews arrived to find a collision involving a motorbike and a car.

Firefighters dealt with a fuel leak and made the vehicles safe.

The rider of the motorbike, a man, was treated for injuries that are not believed to be serious before being taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of a collision between a car and a motorbike on the A53 at 2.55pm, one ambulance attended the scene.

West Mercia Police have been contacted for comment.