Three arrested in drugs supply investigation after late night raids in Shifnal

West Mercia Police said three men had been arrested after warrants were carried out at two properties on Park Street in the town in the early hours of the morning.

A number of residents reported police helicopter activity overnight, as well as police presence this morning.

The force said people may see a continued police presence in the town today as they continue enquiries.

A spokesman for the police said: "Three men have been arrested after two warrants were carried out at two addresses on Park Street in Shifnal in the early hours of this morning (Thursday 8 May).

"Officers executed the warrants at around 12.15am.

"Three men aged 18, 20 and 44 were arrested on suspicion of being in concerned in the supply of a controlled drug and remain in police custody.

"Residents may see a continued police presence in the area today as officers continue to carry out enquiries."