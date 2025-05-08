Shrewsbury IT firm Shoothill expands into Telford with new site at The Quad

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

County full-service digital firm Shoothill have opened a new base on the third floor of The Quad in Telford's Station Quarter, a move the firm says supports their growing customer base in the town.

“Opening in Telford is a natural next step for us," said Simon Jeavons, Group Managing Director at Shoothill.

"We’ve built strong relationships with clients in the area over the past year, and The Quad gives us the ideal base to support them more closely. It’s great to be part of a community that shares our commitment to innovation and practical problem-solving.”

The Quad is the flagship business and education hub in Telford's new Station Quarter regeneration scheme, managed by Telford company European Innovation Ltd, offering flexible workspace, access to cutting-edge technology and a community of forward-thinking businesses.

Tim Luft, Director at European Innovation Ltd, said: “Shoothill’s arrival at The Quad strengthens our growing ecosystem of digital and tech businesses.

"Their presence brings valuable expertise to the local business community, and we’re looking forward to seeing the collaborations and innovations that will come from this.”

This expansion follows a significant year for Shoothill, including the acquisition of Dynacom IT Support and continued growth in our full-service digital offering from software development and IT support to creative and marketing services.