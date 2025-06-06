Top-rated coffee shop in one of Shrewsbury's busiest streets closes for good

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Cups Coffee in Castle Street, Shrewsbury, appeared to have closed its doors in the last week of May.

The Shropshire Star understands the owners behind the coffee shop, which boasted an impressive 4.7-star rating from 114 Google reviews, released a short statement on the brand’s social media channels.

Its official Instagram account was, however, taken down shortly after.

Cups Coffee in Shrewsbury is shut. Photo: National World

A handwritten sign in the window of the shop simply states: “We are closed.”

There is a sign in the window to let customers know. Photo: National World

Cups Coffee opened its doors on the bustling street in 2021.

It offered a range of hot drinks from espresso shots to chai lattes, as well as cold drinks perfect for the warmer months including frappes and milkshakes.

A small food menu of breakfast and lunch options included everything from toasties to soup.

The coffee shop was one of the best-rated in town. Photo: National World

It is the latest closure in Shrewsbury and with it, the face of Castle Street is changing.

It’s not all sad news for Shrewsbury though, as bagel business Red Brick, which has a cosy spot in Wellington Market, is set to open the doors on its new store just over the road soon.