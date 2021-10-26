New independent coffee shop to open in Shrewsbury town centre

16/17 Castle Street in Shrewsbury

CUPS Coffee & Creators is moving in to a ground floor retail premises at 16/17 Castle Street.

James and Nicole Bradbury, the owners of CUPS, already run a successful coffee shop in Chester, which will now be joined by their new venture in Shrewsbury.

CUPS has proved to be popular since being launched in Chester, offering the opportunity for people to play a wide range of board games while enjoying food and drink.

The owners are now looking forward to offering a new experience in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre, with their new premises, part of a Grade II listed property, extending to about 1,337 sq ft.

Nicole, of CUPS, said: “Our brand, CUPS, is keen to work with the local communities and to develop areas that will benefit Shrewsbury. For this reason our Shrewsbury store will be a little different from our Chester store. Enter CUPS Coffee & Creators.

“We are creating a quirky retail space for small, independent makers – giving our creators a space on the high street to sell their unique products.

“Although we love board games we have an opportunity to challenge ourselves and create something new and fresh – and we can't wait.”

Toby Shaw, who handled the letting for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “CUPS Coffee & Creators will be another excellent addition to the town centre and it’s always nice to attract new businesses to Shrewsbury.

"The property is located prominently within the ‘Castle Quarter’ area, which has been earmarked by Shropshire Council for an exciting regeneration scheme, with a range of initiatives planned.

"The property also has the benefit of a canopy, which offers the potential for an outside seating area.”