Around 25 jobs to go as Shrewsbury truck body firm announces shock closure

Dorrington-based Bulkrite announced it would be closing down at the end of the month, in a short statement released via its website.

Bulkrite has manufactured and repaired bodies for commercial vehicles, as well as designing and manufacturing vehicle bodies from scratch for a range of applications, for around 40 years.

A statement from owners Greenhous Group said the decision to close the firm had not been taken lightly, but that efforts to secure the long term financial sustainability of the company "had not been achievable".

Around 25 people are set to lose their jobs at the company's Dorrington base following the firm's final day of trading, which will be Monday, June 30.

Bulkrite's workshop in Dorrington, near Shrewsbury

The company said it was working to support employees who had been made redundant by the closure.

"After much consideration, we have made the difficult decision to close Bulkrite as of the end of June 2025," a statement on the company's website read.

"We want to extend our deepest thanks to our customers, partners and community for their support over the years, it is truly appreciated."

A skeleton staff was now in charge of winding down operations at the business, with the majority of workers at the firm having been laid off over the past two weeks, according to a source at the company.

The former employee of the firm, who did not want to be named, said shocked employees had been told in a meeting on April 5 that their jobs were at risk, before a potential takeover deal fell through several weeks later which sealed the firm's fate.

Following the collapse of that deal, workers said they were told they were being made redundant and the firm's assets were to be sold off.

The closure was confirmed just over two years after the company was acquired by High Ercall based Greenhous Group in 2023.

“The decision to close Bulkrite has not been taken lightly," said Kevin Swinnerton, Managing Director of Truck Operations at Greenhous Group.

"Since acquiring the business in 2023, our teams have worked tirelessly to overcome market challenges, but despite those efforts, long-term financial sustainability has not been achievable.

"I want to personally thank the team for their hard work and professionalism. We remain committed to supporting our employees through this transition.”