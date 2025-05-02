'We’re not a nightclub' - Shrewsbury bagel bar boss promises residents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Zak Hammond has applied for a premises licence for Red Brick at Unit 1 Thornes Hall in Castle Street. Serving a variety of freshly baked bagels and quality coffee, the firm also wants to sell a selection of alcoholic and non-acoholic drinks “evoking the charm and openness of an American diner allowing patrons alcohol to consume with their meal or during events.”

The supply of alcohol will be from 10am to 11.30pm Monday to Thursday, 9am to 12.30 Fridays and Saturdays and 9am to 11.30pm on Sundays.

Late night refreshments has also be applied for, as well as live and recorded music. The application was heard by Shropshire Council’s Licensing Sub Committee on Wednesday (April 30).

“This is not going to be a live music venue, but I was advised that I had to put that because if I were to hold an event and someone decides to bring their own music, then it’s live music rather than recorded,” said Mr Hammond, who has a similar premises at Wellington Market.

“Fundamentally, we are a restaurant that will be serving freshly baked bagels throughout the day, all the way up to 10 or 11 o’clock at night. It is very much a restaurant style setting.”

Castle Street in Shrewsbury.

However, nearby residents told the committee that they are concerned about the problems having the new premises in Castle Street may bring.

“I mentioned in my representation that the side alley inside the car park is dangerous as it stands, and when people have had a drink or three it’s even more dangerous,” said Sarah Frankland, who lives in Council House Court.

“Is there any way that some form of speed limitation for cars coming down that alley to join Castle Street can be implemented? It’s a pretty deadly alley.”

Qi Lu, who owns an apartment in Castle Street, added that she was worried people will sit on steps when smoking and won’t adhere to any signage.

“I don’t want to fight to get in during the evening when there are drunken people outside my building and making noise,” said Ms Lu.

“I think it’s an inappropriate place to have such an establishment.”

Mr Hammond said there will be door staff on duty at weekends who will be told that customers will only be able to dine in the designated consumption area, with two outside benches available for up to 12 people.

“Should there be any problems, we will deal with this,” he said.

“But I don’t envisage it because it will be dining, it won’t be a pub.

“We won’t have anyone sitting on steps or spilling out. There will be clear areas. There’s clear markers where they can dine.”

Another objector was Jan Boyd, who said that if St Nicholas Boutique Hotel also applied for a similar license, “it will change considerably the feel of that stretch of road.”

“I think the committee have a delicate balance to make between residents and business,” she said.

However, Mr Hammond argued that the representations “are speculative” with no supporting evidence.

“We cannot be held responsible for any [previous] anti-social behaviour or public nuisance as it’s not even open,” he said.

“I think our presence will serve as a deterioration to such behaviour and will increase security.

“I have seen other premises have been granted licences until midnight and 1am on weekends, along with live and recorded music. I think it will be unfair to deny me the same opportunity.”

Councillor Edward Towers, who was chairing the committee, said a decision will be made within five working days.