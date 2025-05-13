Multi-million pound refurbishment of Wellington Market set to start next month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Telford & Wrekin Council has said that work to refurbish the historic Wellington Market is set to begin in June.

More than £4million will be spent on the refurbishment - two-thirds of which will be used to fix and protect the fabric of the "neglected" Victorian market hall.

Wellington Market, Telford

As well as making repairs and improvements to the roof, structure and drainage, the market will get a completely new layout with wider aisles to improve accessibility.

While the work is underway the market will remain open but the popular late-night events will not be taking place.

Provisional plans, revealed to traders early this month, showed the existing food court will be moved to a permanent external covered area which will enable late-night events to take place on a more regular basis.

A final late-night market is taking place this Saturday, May 17, before the work begins.