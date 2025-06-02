10 Shropshire criminals locked up in May - including father who shook baby son and Telford petrol station robber

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The courts in Shropshire were busy last month as they heard a range of cases. Many people were sentenced to jail for their crimes.

From a father who shook his infant son, leaving him with a brain haemorrhage, to a teenage rapist that filmed himself forcing a schoolboy to perform a sexual act on him, these offenders have all been brought to justice.

The Shropshire Star also reported on a range of drug-related crimes.

After a long month of sentencing, here are ten criminals who appeared before judges and have been jailed:

Scott Lamb - 18 months

Scott Lamb, aged 36, was sentenced to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to dangerous driving at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

Lamb, of Arleston Lane, Arleston, Telford, also pleaded guilty to failing to stop for police, failing to provide a sample and driving while disqualified.

The charges were in relation to an incident in December last year, when Lamb drove a Vauxhall Corsa dangerously through St George's and Oakengates.

He also failed to provide police with a blood sample so they were unable to check if he was over the limit for drink or drugs.

Shropshire father - 18 months

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told of a father, who is not being named to protect the identity of the victim, who shook his baby son in a “short-lived” incident after a “momentary loss of temper” on December 27, 2018.

The child was rushed to hospital and underwent brain surgery.

The father, who is in his 30s, denied inflicting grievous bodily harm on his son but was found guilty by a jury after trial.

He was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Majid Khan - 32 months

Majid Khan, of Crescent Road, Hadley, Telford, was sentenced to 32 months in prison at Shrewsbury Crown Court on May 23.

The 46-year-old had pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin, possession of crack cocaine, and possession of criminal property.