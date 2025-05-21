Charity starts new music quiz in Hadley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The group will provide a welcoming space for people aged over 50 to connect with others in their community, enjoy a light bite breakfast, and participate in a music themed quiz.

The charity’s new group will take place on the first and third Tuesday of every month from 10am to 12pm at The Fallow Field Pub & Restaurant, Hadley Park East. The first meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 3.

Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year and has demonstrated the positive impact of bringing together older people over a meal to foster friendships, reduce social isolation and create a sense of belonging.

Heather Osborne, Chief Executive of Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin, said: "We know that social opportunities like these can make a real difference to the wellbeing of older residents in our communities. For example, our Telford Men's Breakfast Club is home to nearly 40 members, and we're thrilled to be able to build on that success by providing another opportunity to meet friends or make new ones in a friendly and relaxed setting.”

Each event costs £3 and this includes breakfast, tea or coffee and entry to the quiz. For more information, call Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin on 01743 233 123 or email enquiries@ageukstw.org.uk