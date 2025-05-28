Jailed: Dad shook baby son and gave him life-threatening brain haemorrhage in 'momentary loss of temper'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told how the child needed emergency surgery after his father “lost his temper”.

Judge Anthony Lowe said: “It’s difficult to imagine a more vulnerable victim than a baby,” as he jailed the defendant for 18 months.

The court heard on Tuesday (May 27) how the Shropshire father, who is not being named in order to protect the identity of the victim, shook the baby in a “short-lived” incident after a “momentary loss of temper” on December 27, 2018.

Shortly after it happened, the baby’s father realised there was something wrong and first attempted to call the child's mother, before phoning for an ambulance.

The child was rushed to hospital and underwent brain surgery. He remained in hospital for 12 days before being taken into care while police considered both parents suspects.

It wasn’t until the spring of 2019 that the baby was returned to his mother’s custody. She split from the defendant so she could regain custody, while the defendant was only allowed monthly, supervised visits.