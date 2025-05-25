Jail term for Telford man involved in heroin supply

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Majid Khan, 46 and of Crescent Road, Hadley, Telford, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday (May 23) after admitting three charges.

Khan had pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin, possession of crack cocaine, and possession of criminal property.

The offences took place between February 14 and July 16 last year.

Richard Davenport, prosecuting, said that Khan's involvement in the dealing network had been uncovered after police found a phone number on a mobile belonging to a known drug user in Market Drayton.

Officers put the number under investigation with the mobile phone company and they were able to see it sending blanket messages saying "about", "about nice and early", and "about, special Sunday, fatter bags today".