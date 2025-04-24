Arrests in Telford over suspected drug dealing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police said that all three people remain in custody while enquiries continue.

A statement from the Telford & Wrekin Police said: "Three people have been arrested in Telford today - Thursday, April 24, in relation to drugs supply in the town.

"A man, aged 59, and a woman, aged 55, from Wappenshall in Telford were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class B drugs.

"The 39-year-old man from Telford was also arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class B drugs and money laundering.

"All three remain in police custody as enquires continue."