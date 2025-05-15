Car hits stationary van on A-road north of Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the crash on the A528 Shrewsbury Road, north of Preston Gubbals, near Shrewsbury just before 2pm today (Thursday, May 15).

One fire engine was mobilised from Shrewsbury’s fire station. West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police personnel also attended.

Firefighters rushed to Shrewsbury Road - again. (Victoria Jones/PA)

The crash was said to have involved one car which had collided with a stationary van.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a [road traffic collision] on Shrewsbury Road near Preston Gubbals, Shrewsbury at 2pm and sent an ambulance to the scene.

"On arrival, crews found a car had collided with a stationary van. The driver, a man, was assessed by ambulance staff but did not wish to go to hospital so was given self-care advice and discharged at the scene."

The ‘stop message’ indicating the incident was under control by the fire service was sent at 2.47pm.

This is the second crash to occur on this road today.

The Shropshire Star reported on a crash between a van and two cars on the A528, at the junction between Harmer Hill and Preston Gubbals just two hours prior to this incident.

After rescue, two casualties were left in the care of paramedics.