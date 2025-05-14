Man dies after being pulled over by police officers in Oswestry town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident happened in Willow Street, Oswestry, at about 2pm yesterday (Tuesday, May 13).

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police told the Shropshire Star its officers had indicated for the driver to pull over on the road.

When the man got out of the vehicle, he collapsed and became “unconscious and unresponsive”.

Police officers carried out CPR as three West Midlands Ambulance Service crews as well as the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford rushed to the scene.

Paramedics confirmed the man was having a cardiac arrest and despite the efforts of the officers and later paramedics, who took over resuscitation, the man was pronounced dead.

"The incident has been referred to our professional standards department and a referral will be made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct," the spokesperson said.