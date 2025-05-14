West Mercia Police ranked adequate in preventing and investigating crime - but inspectors call for improvements

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) has published its findings on West Mercia Police Force following an inspection last year.

The organisation says it is 'satisfied with some aspects of the performance', but adds 'there are areas in which the force needs to improve'.

The report includes gradings in nine areas - with only one, 'recording data about crime', judged to be good.

Four categories were ranked 'adequate' - including 'police powers and public treatment', 'preventing crime', 'investigating crime', and 'managing offenders'.

Four other categories were classes as 'requires improvement', including 'responding to the public', 'protecting vulnerable people', 'developing a positive workplace', and 'leadership and force management'.

Detailing his findings, inspector, Andy Cooke said: "I am satisfied with some aspects of the performance of West Mercia Police in keeping people safe, reducing crime and providing victims with an effective service, but there are areas in which the force needs to improve.

"In our last inspection, we highlighted investigative standards as a cause of concern.

"The force has made significant efforts to improve these.

"We found improvements in how it supervises investigations and in the quality of investigation plans.

"But it was disappointing to find that the force didn’t always understand what support victims needed and were entitled to receive.

"Contact with victims is often based on officer availability rather than victim needs. The force has more to do here to improve the service it provides to victims.

"I am pleased to see the force has continued to prioritise the prevention of crime. During this inspection we found that neighbourhood teams were well staffed, effectively communicating with their communities and striving to solve local problems.

"They take a problem-solving approach to addressing local issues and make sure the most vulnerable are supported.

"I am also pleased to see the force has improved how it manages offenders. We found the investigation of child sex abuse images was of a good standard. But the force needs to do more work to make sure it offers a consistent service in managing the risks posed by registered sex offenders."

Responding to the report Chief Constable Richard Cooper said: “We recognise the importance of independent assessments like PEEL and are using this report as one tool to guide our next steps and drive continued improvement for the communities we serve, and for our officers, staff and volunteers. We acknowledge the findings and are already acting on them.

“The inspection highlights both the progress we’ve made and the challenges we are addressing head-on. The results are not where we want to be, and I am clear that they must and will improve. As set out in the Police and Crime Commissioner’s Safer Communities Plan, we remain focused on the issues that matter most to our communities, which is providing a service that is responsive, fair and trusted.”

He added: “The counties we serve — Herefordshire, Shropshire, and Worcestershire — remain safe places to live. And I’m pleased the report reflects some of the good work already underway, there is much to be proud of.

"But this report does not reflect the consistently superb service that I and all my colleagues want to provide. We know where there are further improvements to be made beyond those we’ve already achieved and, together with the PCC, we are determined to make those changes.”

Reacting to the report West Mercia's Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said: “I know the public have high expectations, so it’s important we use the findings as a platform to drive further change.

“Together, with the new Chief Constable, action is already taking place to address concerns and it’s my expectation that this progress continues at pace.

“West Mercia Police is full of hardworking police officers and staff who are on the thin blue line keeping communities safe – it’s on the Chief Constable and I to set them up to succeed.

“I will continue to work with and support the Chief Constable to deliver my Safer Communities Plan, by directing the resources needed to deliver the best possible service to the communities of West Mercia.”