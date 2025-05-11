Police officer found not guilty of assault on a man in North Wales

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

PC Richard Williams, aged 43, had been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and non-fatal strangulation.

He was acquitted on both counts on Thursday, May 8, after a seven-day trial at Caernarfon Crown Court.

Following a North Wales Police conduct referral, the IOPC investigated an incident where the officer was arresting the man in the garden of a property in Porthmadog just before midday on May 10, 2023, when it was alleged that excessive use of force took place.

During the investigation, the organisation collated and reviewed footage of the arrest, as well as taking witness accounts and interviewing the officer under gross misconduct and criminal caution.

IOPC Director Derrick Campbell said: “At the end of our investigation in November 2023, we referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service who decided to bring the charges.

“It was appropriate for the evidence from our investigation of force used against the man to be tested in court. The jury has now found the police officer not guilty.”

As the criminal trial has concluded, the IOPC said it will be liaising with the force over any potential disciplinary proceedings for PC Williams.