Two casualties reported and road shut after three-vehicle crash near Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said its crews from Shrewsbury, Wem and Wellington stations have attended a crash on the A528 Shrewsbury Road, at a junction between Harmer Hill and Preston Gubbals.

The incident, which the Shropshire Star understands happened at around 11.30am today (Thursday, May 15), involved one van and two cars.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service is attending to the incident in Shrewsbury. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

The fire service has confirmed there are two casualties, both of whom have been released from the vehicles and left in the care of the West Midlands Ambulance Service. Its crews assisted one person from a vehicle using a ladder.

While the firefighters sent their 'stop message' indicating the incident was under control at 12.16pm, the fire service has urged members of the public to avoid the area while emergency services, including paramedics and police officers, are on the scene.

The part of A528, where the crash happened, will remain close until the vehicles have been recovered.