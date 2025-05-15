Firefighters rush to house fire sparked by microwave in Telford
Firefighters rushed to a house fire in Telford this morning.
By Geha Pandey
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the house fire in Hazel Way, Telford, at 7:44am today (Thursday, May 15).
Two fire engines were dispatched from Telford with an operation officer in attendance too.
Also present at the scene were West Midlands Ambulance Service.
The fire was found to involve the microwave and its contents.
Crews used a hose reel jet as well as breathing apparatus to extinguish the blaze.
The incident concluded just after 8am.