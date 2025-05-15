Firefighters rush to house fire sparked by microwave in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the house fire in Hazel Way, Telford, at 7:44am today (Thursday, May 15).

Two fire engines were dispatched from Telford with an operation officer in attendance too.

Firefighters rushed to the house fire in Telford this morning. (Photo: Victoria Jones/PA)

Also present at the scene were West Midlands Ambulance Service.

The fire was found to involve the microwave and its contents.

Crews used a hose reel jet as well as breathing apparatus to extinguish the blaze.

The incident concluded just after 8am.