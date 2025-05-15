Watch: 30 firefighters spend five hours battling industrial blaze in Telford - investigation into cause underway

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were alerted to the fire at a factory unit in Halesfield 5 just before 7pm.

Seven fire engines raced to the scene, where they spent several hours battling the blaze on the industrial estate.

Firefighters at the scene

The incident involved up to 30 firefighters, who had to don breathing apparatus as they doused the flames with hosereel jets.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but no injuries were reported to the fire service.

The scene of the fire

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We sent seven fire appliances. The last appliance left around 11pm.

“At the moment, there is no indication of a cause and we are still investigating.”

The fire saw smoke plumes visible across Telford on Thursday evening, before the fire was brought under control.

The fire service spokesperson said crews from Shrewsbury, Telford Central, Tweedale and Wellington were involved in the incident, and that operations, safety and principal officers were also in attendance.