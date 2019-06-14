Car leaves carriageway and overturns in M54 crash

Police have warned motorists to take care because of surface water and floods on the roads across the county.

The car ended up on its roof after the driver lost control on surface water on the M54 this morning. It happened on the eastbound carriageway on the approach to junction 3 for Albrighton.

Single vehicle collision on the M54 east bound on the approach to J3. Lane one is currently closed to allow for recovery.

Please, take more care when driving in wet conditions.

The accident closed the motorway for a short time but it was reopened in time for rush hour.

River levels on the River Severn are expected to peak in Shrewsbury this afternoon and in Buildwas and Ironbridge over the weekend.