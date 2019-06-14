Advertising
Car leaves carriageway and overturns in M54 crash
A driver had a lucky escape when their car spun off the M54 and overturned as rain continued to fall on sodden Shropshire.
Police have warned motorists to take care because of surface water and floods on the roads across the county.
The car ended up on its roof after the driver lost control on surface water on the M54 this morning. It happened on the eastbound carriageway on the approach to junction 3 for Albrighton.
The accident closed the motorway for a short time but it was reopened in time for rush hour.
River levels on the River Severn are expected to peak in Shrewsbury this afternoon and in Buildwas and Ironbridge over the weekend.
