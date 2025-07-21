Region’s gold winners are some of 200 employers awarded for outstanding support to the Armed Forces community

Since its launch in 2014, the Gold Award has become the highest badge of honour for employers who champion veterans, Reservists, Cadet Force Adult Volunteers and military families in the workplace. This year’s winners demonstrate the power of values-led leadership, creating more inclusive, resilient, and dynamic organisations.

Minister for Veterans and People, Al Carns DSO OBE MC MP, said: “Employers are crucial partners in protecting our security and boosting the economy. By backing veterans, Reservists, military families, Cadet Force Adult Volunteers and the Cadet movement, these organisations build resilient communities and the innovation Defence needs. I congratulate them and thank them for their outstanding commitment.”

To achieve Gold, employers must:

Provide at least 10 days' additional paid leave for Reservists

Implement HR policies for veterans and Cadet Force Adult Volunteers

Advocate for Defence across their networks and sectors

Demonstrate sustained commitment well beyond the minimum requirements

These organisations lead by example, helping to shift national attitudes and raise standards across their sectors.

West Midland Reserve Forces & Cadet Association would like to congratulate and thank the nineteen winners from their region, who are:

Herefordshire - Separ International Limited

Shropshire - Donnington & Muxton Parish Council, RAF Museum, Shropshire Chamber of Commerce, The Shrewsbury & Telford Hospitals NHS Trust

Staffordshire - ArB Tree Care (Specialists) Ltd, Benx Limited, Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, OAJ Limited t/a Belvoir Stafford and Stone, Tri Services and Veterans Support Centre

Warwickshire - George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust, Godiva Limited, Veterans Contact Point, Wigley Investment Holdings Limited

West Midlands - Birmingham Community Healthcare NHS Trust, Mac Surfacing Limited, Modality Partnership, The Phoenix Collegiate

Worcestershire - RT Consulting

A regional awards event to present these organisation with their Gold Awards will be held in the autumn.

To find out more about the Employer Recognition Scheme please visit - wmrfca.org/employers/employer-recognition-scheme/